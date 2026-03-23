Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport evacuated as sirens sound following Iranian missile launch

Passengers at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv were evacuated to shelters Monday after sirens sounded following a missile launch from Iran, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army said alarms were activated across wide areas of southern and central Israel after missiles were detected launching from Iran.

Channel 12 reported that explosions were heard in central Israel during attempts to intercept an incoming missile.

All passengers at Ben Gurion Airport were moved to shelters following the alerts, the broadcaster said.

The Haaretz newspaper claimed that the missile may have carried cluster-type munitions.

Israel Hayom daily reported that missile debris damaged a building in the southern city of Ashkelon.

The newspaper added that fragments also fell in the illegal settlement of Yad Mordechai in southern Israel, without causing injuries or property damage, though there was no official confirmation.

Israel's emergency service MDA said it had not received reports of casualties.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





















