UAE says air defenses 'engaged' 3 ballistic missiles, 8 drones launched from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that its air defenses "engaged" three ballistic missiles and eight drones launched from Iran.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry added that since the start of what it described as "blatant Iranian attacks" on Feb. 28, UAE air defenses have dealt with 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 drones.

The ministry said the attacks have resulted in the deaths of two military personnel and six civilians, with 160 others injured.

The ministry stressed it "remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities."

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.