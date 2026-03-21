US-Israeli strikes on Iran ‘will escalate significantly’ this week: Israeli defense minister

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Israeli and US military strikes against Iran will "escalate significantly" this week, reported the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

During a situational assessment, Katz said: "This week, the intensity of the strikes carried out by the Israeli army and the US military against the Iranian regime and the infrastructure it relies on will escalate significantly."

Katz claimed: "We will not stop until all the war objectives are achieved."

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





