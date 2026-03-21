Sirens sound across central, southern Israel as Iran launches another missile attack

Sirens sounded across central and southern Israel on Saturday night as Iran launched its third missile attack of the night, the Israeli army said, urging residents in affected areas to remain in shelters until further notice.

The latest wave triggered sirens in the Negev and areas south of the Dead Sea.

An earlier attack set off alarms across central Israel, including Jerusalem, the Gush Dan metropolitan area and the Lachish region.

Israeli Channel 12 reported sirens also sounded around Dimona, home to Israel's nuclear reactor.

The Israeli army said missiles had been fired from Iran toward Israeli territory and that air defense systems were working to intercept the threats. Advance warnings were sent directly to mobile phones in areas under threat.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





