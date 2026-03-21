Israeli aircraft targeted by surface-to-air missile over Iran

The Israeli army said on Saturday that one of its aircraft was targeted by a surface-to-air missile during an "operational activity" in Iranian airspace.

In a statement, the army said the launch of a surface-to-air missile toward the aircraft was identified during the operation and that the crew acted in accordance with operational procedures.

"No damage was caused to the aircraft, and the mission was completed as planned," the statement claimed.

The army admitted that since the start of attacks on Iran, there have been multiple attempts to target and down Israeli fighter jets operating in Iranian airspace.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





