Iran reports fresh attack on key Natanz nuclear facility

Iran has reported another attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, one of the country's most important uranium enrichment sites.



The underground plant was targeted on Saturday, but no radioactive material was released, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing Iranian officials.



There is no danger to the population living near the facility, according to the report.



The White House has said a key objective of the war it launched alongside Israel on February 28 is to prevent Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons.



Israel views Iran's nuclear and missile programmes as its greatest existential threat.



Earlier this month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed new damage to entrance buildings at the underground enrichment facility in Natanz.



The United States and Israel had already bombed Iran's nuclear infrastructure in June 2025. After those strikes, President Donald Trump said Iran's nuclear facilites had been "completely and totally obliterated."



Tehran has denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.



