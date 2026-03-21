Explosions heard in Tehran amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes

Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday amid US and Israeli strikes, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The correspondent reported hearing two consecutive explosions in the eastern part of the city in the morning, with plumes of smoke seen rising from the area.

Tehran had also witnessed attacks overnight that extended into the early morning hours, the correspondent added.

The Iranian Mehr news agency also reported that air defense systems were activated.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.