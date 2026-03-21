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Drone crashes at Iraqi intelligence headquarters in western Baghdad

A drone crashed at Iraq's National Intelligence Service headquarters in Baghdad, with no immediate details on casualties, amidst ongoing regional retaliatory strikes.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 21,2026
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DRONE CRASHES AT IRAQI INTELLIGENCE HEADQUARTERS IN WESTERN BAGHDAD

A drone crashed at the headquarters of Iraq's National Intelligence Service in Al-Mansour area of western Baghdad on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, said in a brief statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "at 10:15 am today (0715GMT), a drone fell on the headquarters of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service in Al-Mansour area."

No further details were immediately provided regarding casualties or damage.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.