2 buildings damaged in northern Israel after rockets fired from Lebanon

Two buildings were damaged by rocket fragments in northern Israel on Saturday following a barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon, local authorities and Israeli media reported.

Israel's Channel 12 said around 10 rockets were fired toward the town of Metula, with some intercepted while others fell in open areas.

Air raid sirens were activated across the Galilee region in northern Israel amid the barrage, the channel added.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a building in Metula was damaged as a result of falling rocket fragments and interceptions.

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said the damage was limited to property, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The service also confirmed that another building in the city of Safed sustained damage following rocket fire from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in separate statements on Saturday that it had carried out multiple operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, claiming casualties among soldiers and material damage.

Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, despite a November 2024 ceasefire agreement and the killing of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran in late February.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on the southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon after beginning a campaign with the US against Iran on Feb. 28.