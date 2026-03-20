Putin greets Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, praises their role in society

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday greeted Muslims worldwide on Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement published on the Kremlin website, Putin emphasized that for centuries, this holiday has embodied the striving of believers toward moral perfection, mercy, and compassion, turning them to the enduring values of Islam.

"I would like to note that Russian Muslims deeply respect the historical and spiritual traditions of their ancestors and widely celebrate this holiday within their communities and family circles. It has become a good tradition to hold large-scale charitable, cultural, educational, and children's events throughout the holy month," he said.

The Russian president also praised Muslim organizations for making a constructive contribution to strengthening the institution of the family and the upbringing of youth, facilitating constructive dialogue with state and public structures, and promoting educational and humanitarian initiatives.

"And, of course, special words of gratitude go to the followers of Islam who, shoulder to shoulder with their comrades-in-arms, fight for the freedom and independence of the motherland, and offer support to the families and loved ones of our heroes," he said.