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Israeli army launches attacks targeting northern Iran

The Israel military said it carried out strikes in Iran’s northern Noor area, without providing further operational details.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 20,2026
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ISRAELI ARMY LAUNCHES ATTACKS TARGETING NORTHERN IRAN

The Israeli forces launched attacks against targets in Iran's northern Noor area, the Israeli army claimed on Friday.

The army's announcement came in a post on the US social media company X, without providing further details.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.