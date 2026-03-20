Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems' factory set ablaze in Czech Republic

Earthquake Faction group on Friday said that it set ablaze a factory of Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems in the Czech Republic.

"On March 20th 2026, we struck the epicenter of the Israeli weapons industry in Europe. In Pardubice, Czech Republic, Elbit Systems' 'Centre of Excellence' was newly built in collaboration with LPP, to service the global expansion of Israel's biggest weapons producer," the group wrote in a statement.

Earthquake Faction, which describes itself as an "internationalist underground network that targets key sites critical to the Zionist entity," said that they intervened to destroy the firm's equipment and set the factory ablaze.

It reaffirmed that no one was harmed.

"For as long as the land continues to bleed under Israeli bombs in Occupied Palestine and across West Asia, ground must continue to shake under the feet of the sponsors of occupation," Earthquake Faction further said.

They added that every weapon developed by Elbit Systems is first "tested" on Palestinians, before being sold on to international governments, "expanding the empire built off the destruction of Palestine."

"Wherever Elbit Systems and their accomplices obscure and hide their business of bloodshed across the world, we will come for them," the statement added.

The group also stressed that there is no time to "beg the complicit international governments," vowing not to "waste their breath asking nicely."

"Instead, we will take necessary action to quash their means to kill," it added.



