Kazakhstan says Trump has invited president to next Board of Peace meeting, G20 summit

US President Donald Trump has invited his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the next Board of Peace meeting, as well as the G20 summit to be held in Miami later this year, Kazakhstan's presidential press secretary said Thursday.

In a statement published on Telegram, Aibek Smadiyarov said Trump sent a letter to Tokayev expressing appreciation for their meeting at the inaugural Board of Peace session held in Washington on Feb. 19.

Speaking at the Board of Peace meeting, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is willing to support the International Stabilization Force in Gaza by deploying military units, including medical personnel, and sending observers to a civil-military coordination center.

He added that his country is prepared to contribute a "significant amount of cash" directly to the board, "without any delay," and plans to take part in restoration and reconstruction efforts in Gaza through international companies.

Meanwhile, Trump said Kazakhstan, along with Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait, has collectively pledged more than $7 billion, while the US is contributing $10 billion to the new body.

The Board of Peace was established on Trump's initiative as part of efforts toward a peaceful settlement in Gaza and aims to support peacemaking efforts worldwide.





