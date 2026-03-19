Saudi Arabia says it intercepted 8 drones over Riyadh, Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed eight drones launched toward the kingdom, including targets in Riyadh and the Eastern Region.

A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said in a statement that six drones were intercepted over Riyadh and the Eastern Region, while two more were later destroyed in the Eastern Region.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The attacks come as the US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.