Qatar says fires at Ras Laffan Industrial City fully extinguished

Qatar said Thursday that civil defense teams have fully extinguished all fires at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Doha, following Iranian missile strikes on the facility, with no injuries reported.

The Qatari Interior Ministry said containment and security operations are still underway at the site, and an explosive disposal team has been deployed to the area.

QatarEnergy reported that multiple LNG facilities in Ras Laffan had been hit overnight by missiles, resulting in fires and significant damage.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.