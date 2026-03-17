UAE closes airspace temporarily as 'precautionary measure'

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced a temporary, full closure of the country's airspace as an "exceptional precautionary measure" to ensure safety of flights, crews and national territory, state news agency WAM reported.

The GCAA said the decision followed a thorough assessment of security and operational risks, made in full coordination with national and international authorities, emphasizing that airspace safety and the protection of UAE sovereignty are "absolute priorities."

The GCAA said it will keep authorities and the public updated on any developments as they occur.

It also urged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, noting that air carriers, in coordination with local authorities, will provide accommodations and necessary assistance.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while also disrupting global markets and aviation.