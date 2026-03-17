Israeli army issues new evacuation orders for Lebanon ahead of strikes

The Israeli army issued warnings on Tuesday for residents to evacuate areas south of the Zahrani River in southern Lebanon and move north immediately as airstrikes continue in the region.

In a statement through US social media company X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the warning was directed at residents south of the Zahrani River.

Warning comes as tensions in the region keep rising. On Monday evening, the Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll since the start of Israeli attacks had risen to 886, including 111 children and 67 women, with 2,141 injured.

The current regional escalation began after the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran started on Feb. 28. Israel later expanded its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that was reached in late 2024.



