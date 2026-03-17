Israel launches ‘wide-scale’ wave of airstrikes on Iran’s capital

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it has begun a "wide-scale" wave of airstrikes in the Iranian capital Tehran.

A military statement claimed that the attacks targeted regime infrastructure across the capital.

No details were provided about the bombed targets or possible casualties.

The new attacks came shortly after Israeli media reported a missile barrage from Iran following Israeli claims of killing top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight airstrike.

Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



