Iran lawmaker Kharg Island operations ‘normal’

A spokesperson for Iran's parliamentary Energy Committee said Tuesday that life on Kharg Island continues as normal and oil production and exports remain uninterrupted, according to Iranian media reports.

"Residents' lives on Kharg Island are proceeding as usual. Oil industry workers are continuing their activities with high morale, and through round-the-clock efforts, no disruption has occurred in oil exports," the spokesperson said.

"Iran's oil exports are continuing without interruption, and the ships of our enemies are not allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the spokesperson added.

The official warned that "if the enemies cast a covetous eye on Kharg Island, they should know that a humiliation more severe than what occurred in the Strait of Hormuz awaits them, and the island will become a graveyard for aggressors."

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.