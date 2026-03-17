Iran launches new wave of missiles towards Israel

Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles toward Israel on Tuesday as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, Iranian media reported.

The official Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported that a barrage of missiles was fired at central Israel.

According to an Anadolu reporter, incoming missile sirens went off in Jerusalem after the missile launch.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel, with air defenses working to intercept them.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said that shrapnel landed at the entrance of a house in Abu Ghosh, west of Jerusalem.

No casualties were reported.

The attacks came as the US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.