Fire erupts near US Embassy in Iraqi capital after drone attack

A general view of the US embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq, 17 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

A fire broke out Tuesday evening near the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad following a drone attack, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The embassy compound was targeted by three explosive-laden drones, the reporter said.

Air defense systems at the compound intercepted two drones mid-air, while the third struck an outer wall of the embassy, he said.

The impact triggered a fire in the vicinity of the compound.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi authorities on the incident.

Before the fire, a powerful explosion was heard in Baghdad, with reports saying that the US Embassy activated its air defense system following the blast.

Earlier Tuesday, a group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed that it had carried out 21 rocket and drone attacks against US bases in Iraq and the region within a single day.

This came as the US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets," causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

















