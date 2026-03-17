240 children killed in Iran since beginning of war: Health Ministry

Iran's Health Ministry said Tuesday more than 18,000 people have been wounded in attacks by "aggressor enemies," including children, according to official figures released through March 15.

The ministry said 18,254 of the wounded have been treated and discharged, while 1,070 remain hospitalized. It added that 735 surgical operations have been performed on the injured.

The ministry reported 204 fatalities under the age of 18, including 13 children aged under 5. It said 1,275 of the injured are under 18, including 45 children younger than 2 years old.

The figures also show that 226 of those killed and 3,002 of the wounded are women, the ministry said.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



