At least 503 killed, 5,700 injured in US-Israeli attacks in Iran’s capital

Iranians gather in front of destroyed buildings following a military strike on the Iranian capital Tehran on March 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 503 people have been killed and about 5,700 others injured in US-Israeli attacks in the Iranian capital Tehran since late last month, the director of Tehran Province Emergency Services said Monday.

Mohammad Esmail Tavakoli told the ISNA News Agency that most of those killed were civilians, including 12 children aged between two months and 12 years.

The US and Israel have continued joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."