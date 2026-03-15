UAE says it intercepted 4 ballistic missiles, 6 drones launched from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that it had shot down four ballistic missiles and six drones from Iran amid a US-Israeli attack on Tehran and retaliatory Iranian strikes.

A Defense Ministry statement said that air defenses had intercepted 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 drones from Iran since Feb. 28.

According to the statement, the attacks have killed 6 people of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationalities, and injured 142 other people of various nationalities.

The UAE "is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and to firmly confront anything that aims to destabilize the security of the state, in order to ensure the country's sovereignty, security and stability, and protect its national interests and capabilities," the statement said.

Since Feb. 28, the US and Israel have been carrying out military attacks on Iran that have killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with missile and drone strikes toward Israel, Iraq and Gulf countries home to US military assets. Some of these attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports and buildings.