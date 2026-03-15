Lebanon says 850 killed in Israeli attacks since March 2

Debris is strewn along a street and vehicles after a residential apartment block was struck in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik on March 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 850 people have been killed, including 107 children, in relentless Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement cited by the state news agency NNA added that 2,105 people have also been injured in the assaults.

The Israeli army expanded airstrikes across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, on March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah amid regional escalation in the wake of a joint offensive by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran.

On March 3, Israel launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

The escalation comes despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon since November 2024.