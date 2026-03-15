Kuwait intercepts 5 drones amid ongoing Middle East conflict

The Kuwait National Guard Command announced on Sunday that its forces shot down five drones in an area for which they are responsible for maintaining security, amid the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East.

The command said through US social media company X that its forces had downed five drones in the past 24 hours in a zone under their protection.

The statement underlined that the action was part of the ongoing efforts to safeguard vital locations, strengthen security, and counter potential threats.

However, no details were provided about the specific area where the drones were shot down.

The public was also urged to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The source of the drones was not identified.

The statement further stressed that the forces, operating in coordination with the army, police, and fire services, are fully prepared to confront any threats aimed at destabilizing the country's security.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





