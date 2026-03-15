Israeli drone strike kills 4 Gazans, including 2 children

Four Palestinians were killed, including two children, in an Israeli drone strike in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since Oct. 10, medical sources said.

The strike targeted a house in the al-Sawarha area west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the sources said. The area lies outside Israeli army control as Tel Aviv continues to control Gaza's southern and eastern buffer zones, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, occupying more than 50% of the enclave.

Since the truce, the Israeli army has killed at least 658 Palestinians and injured 1,754 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire halted Israel's two-year war that has killed more than 72,000 people, injured nearly 172,000 others and destroyed nearly 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure since October 2023