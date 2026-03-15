Iran says 223 women, 202 children killed in US-Israeli attacks

At least 223 women and 202 children have been killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, the Iranian Health Ministry said Sunday.

The fatalities included three pregnant women and 12 children under the age of five, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Fars News Agency.

The ministry added that 41 children have also been injured in the assault.

According to the statement, the US-Israeli attacks have caused significant damage to Iran's healthcare infrastructure, with 153 health centers damaged across the country.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





