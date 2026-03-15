Explosions heard in Hamedan, Isfahan as Israeli army launches new attacks in Iran

Several explosions were heard in the cities of Hamedan and Isfahan in western and central Iran on Sunday as the US and Israel continued a military campaign against Tehran, Iranian media reported.

Columns of smoke were seen rising after the explosions, according to media reports.

No information was yet available about the attacked targets or casualties.

Earlier strikes were reported in the cities of Shiraz and Isfahan.

The Israeli army confirmed that it has begun a "wide-scale" wave of attacks in western Iran.

A military statement said that the attacks targeted regime infrastructure, without giving further details.





