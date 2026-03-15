3 ‘hostile drones’ targeted Kuwait International Airport: Defense Ministry

Three "hostile drones" targeted Kuwait International Airport on Sunday, causing damage to the airport's radar system but no casualties, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

The official Kuwaiti news agency reported that the spokesperson for the Kuwait Ministry of Defense said the drones struck the airport, resulting in material damage to the radar system without any human injuries.

Separately, Kuwait's Kuwait National Guard forces intercepted and destroyed five "hostile drones" within their areas of responsibility as part of coordinated operations among the country's military agencies, the spokesperson added.

In another statement, the Kuwaiti army said air defense systems intercepted 14 "hostile drones" that entered the country's airspace over the past 24 hours.

According to the military, eight of the drones were destroyed, while debris from the interceptions caused limited material damage. Three armed forces personnel sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment, with their condition reported as stable.

Three additional drones fell outside the threat zone and posed no danger, the statement added.

The attacks come as regional tensions have flared since Israel and the US launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."