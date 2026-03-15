20 people arrested in Iran over suspicion of cooperating with Israel: Report

Authorities in Iran's West Azerbaijan province say 20 people in the city of Urmia have been arrested on suspicion of cooperating with Israel, the provincial prosecutor announced, the state-run news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

Hossein Majidi stated that the arrests followed intelligence and cyber monitoring operations conducted by the intelligence branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basij networks, the report said.

He claimed the suspects had allegedly transmitted information about military, police, and security facilities to Israel, it added.





