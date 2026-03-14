Hamas urges Iran not to target neighboring countries

Hamas on Saturday urged Iran not to target neighboring countries while affirming Tehran's right to respond to ongoing attacks by the US and Israel since Feb. 28.

In a statement, the Palestinian group reiterated its "strong condemnation" of what it described as the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, saying it violates international law and international humanitarian law and threatens regional and global security.

"At a time when the movement affirms Iran's right to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, it (Hamas) calls on the brothers in Iran not to target neighboring countries," the statement said.

The group also called on countries in the region to cooperate to stop the US-Israeli attacks and urged international states and organizations to act to immediately halt the offensive.

The statement came as Iranian attacks on several Arab countries continue, despite President Masoud Pezeshkian recently announcing in a televised address a halt to strikes on neighboring countries unless attacks against Iran originate from their territories.

The developments came amid escalating hostilities following joint Israeli and US attacks on Iran that began on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes toward Israel.



