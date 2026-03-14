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News World FM Fidan: Türkiye to resist 'all kinds of provocations' amid Mideast tension

FM Fidan: Türkiye to resist 'all kinds of provocations' amid Mideast tension

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday that Türkiye has a "clear" determination to avoid being dragged into the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Vowing to "resist all kinds of provocations," Fidan stressed that Ankara will maintain its strategic focus and will not fall for deliberate attempts to destabilize the nation.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 14,2026
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FM FIDAN: TÜRKIYE TO RESIST ALL KINDS OF PROVOCATIONS AMID MIDEAST TENSION

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday vowed that Ankara will "resist all kinds of provocations," noting "clear" determination not to fall for such provocations amid tension in the Middle East.

Pointing out Tel Aviv's action on the third holiest mosque in Islam, Fidan warned at a joint news conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Khalilur Rahman, that Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque for worship would be a "dangerous step that could trigger a new wave of outrage" in the region.

Ankara is concerned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may move toward a "new genocide under the pretext of fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon," Fidan added.