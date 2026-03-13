Over 822,000 displaced in Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli bombardment, UN says

People at the scene after an Israeli airstrike had targeted a neighborhood in the town of Mieh Mieh near Sidon, southern Lebanon, 13 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

More than 822,000 people in Lebanon, including nearly 300,000 children, have been registered as displaced amid the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the UN said Friday.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that 28,000 people are sheltering in nearly 600 collective sites across the country.

"We, of course, imagine that the actual number of displaced is much higher. We once again reiterate the need for safe and unsustained humanitarian access," he said.

The UN and the Lebanese government also launched a humanitarian appeal seeking $308.3 million to provide lifesaving assistance to 1 million people affected by the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.

The remarks came as Israel expanded its campaign with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon after beginning a joint campaign with the US against Iran on Feb. 28.