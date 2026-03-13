Mexico, Brazil, Colombia urge Middle East ceasefire amid US-Israeli war with Iran

Emergency personnel work at the site of a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Mexico, Colombia and Brazil issued a statement Friday urging a ceasefire and a peaceful end to the growing hostilities in the Middle East, which have thrust the region into war.

In a media release, the three largest Latin American nations underscored the need for states to resolve their differences through international diplomacy and peaceful solutions.

"In this regard, we consider it essential that an immediate ceasefire be declared in the current conflict in the Middle East, in order to open effective spaces for dialogue and negotiation," it said.

Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, urged the Mexican government to condemn the United States' attacks on Iran, noting that Mexico has always advocated respect for the sovereignty of peoples and warning that a US victory could present a troubling omen for Mexico.

"I have also said in my interviews that if the U.S. gains something in Iran, it will not be difficult for it to later try to gain in Cuba or even in Mexico," the Iranian diplomat said in an interview with Mexican media.

Alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the leaders of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, have spoken openly about their opposition to the escalation of violence in the region following US and Israeli attacks against Iran that began Feb. 28.

"We express our willingness to contribute to peace processes that build trust in order to move toward a political and negotiated solution to the conflict," said the statement.