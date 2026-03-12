Saudi Arabia intercepts 18 drones targeting country’s eastern region

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its forces intercepted 18 drones targeting the country's eastern region.

The ministry issued the statement in a post on the US social media company X's platform, citing a spokesperson. No other details were provided.

The developments came as a regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28 that has so far killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and injured over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.






