Russia sends 13 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said Thursday that it has sent 13 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan.

The ministry said in a statement that the shipment, consisting of medicines, was delivered to Azerbaijan for subsequent transfer to Iranian authorities.

The aid delivery was carried out on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, the ministry said.

"The ministry's aviation organized the delivery of medicines to the Republic of Azerbaijan for subsequent transfer to authorized representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.

