TÜRKIYE AND SAUDI ARABIAS MINISTERS DISCUSS REGIONAL SECURITY ISSUES

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler held a phone call Wednesday with his Saudi counterpart Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

During the call, the two exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues, according to a statement from Türkiye's Defense Ministry.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to all measures aimed at protecting our security," Prince Khalid said, Arab News reported.

"We condemned the Iranian attacks against our countries, discussed the impact of the regional escalation on security and stability," he added.

Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which has so far killed over 1,300 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials, according to Iranian authorities.

