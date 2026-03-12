Iraq announces closure of country’s oil ports

Iraq said Thursday that it has halted operations at the country's oil ports following an attack on an oil tanker in territorial waters, local media reported.

Operations at commercial ports are continuing as normal, said the Director General of the state-run General Company for Ports of Iraq, Farhan al-Fartousi.

Al-Fartousi said the decision to halt operations at oil ports was taken as a temporary precautionary measure until the security situation is assessed and the safety of maritime navigation and oil export facilities is ensured.

He said that an oil tanker was attacked while sailing in Iraqi territorial waters, causing a fire to break out in parts of the vessel before emergency teams managed to contain the situation and prevent further damage.

Al-Fartousi added that the relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible, noting that preliminary information indicates the incident did not result in a major oil spill or significant environmental damage.

He stressed that Iraq's commercial ports continue to operate normally and that loading and unloading activities at commercial terminals have not been affected by the incident, adding that maritime authorities are enhancing security measures in shipping lanes and ports to ensure the safety of vessels and the continuity of trade operations.

The suspension of operations at oil ports comes at a time when Iraq relies heavily on its southern ports to export the majority of its oil production to global markets.

Observers say any disruption to export operations could impact global oil supplies, particularly amid rising security tensions in the region and growing concerns over the safety of energy shipping routes.





