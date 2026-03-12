Missile hits Italian base in northern Iraq

A missile struck an Italian base in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, as tensions escalate across the Middle East amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"Strong condemnation for the attack suffered by the Italian base in Erbil," Tajani wrote on US social media platform X.

He said he spoke with the Italian ambassador to Iraq following the strike.

"Fortunately, all our military personnel are well and safe in the bunker," Tajani added.

The incident comes amid US and Israeli attacks on Iran launched Feb. 28 that have killed about 1,300 people, including several top officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that host US military assets.



