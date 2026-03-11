Iranian football team member granted asylum changes mind

One of the seven members of Iran's women's national football team who were granted asylum by the Australian government has changed her mind and asked to return to Iran, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed the development, saying the woman contacted officials at the Iranian Embassy, who collected her from the hotel where she had been staying with the other members of the delegation who decided to remain in Australia.

He said officials spoke with the player who reversed her decision to "make sure it was her decision" and that "every question you would want asked was asked."

Burke added that he instructed authorities to relocate the remaining teammates after the Iranian Embassy learned their location.

The president of Iran's football federation said Australia pressured members of the women's national team into seeking asylum.

Protection visas were granted Tuesday, a day after US President Donald Trump urged Australia to provide asylum to members of Iran's national women's soccer team, saying the players could face serious danger if forced to return home.

Iran's women's national football team competed in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup hosted in Australia, drawing international attention after players staged a silent protest against Tehran's government by standing quietly during the national anthem before their opening match.

