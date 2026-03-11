German Bundestag president arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

German Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.

The trip marks the first visit by the head of the German parliament to the Ukrainian capital, Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform said.

Germany is Ukraine's largest donor. According to the German government, Berlin has provided Kyiv with approximately €39 billion ($42 billion) in humanitarian aid and €55 billion ($59 billion) in military aid since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.



