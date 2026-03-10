Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile, 2 drones

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that a ballistic missile and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting the country's eastern region were destroyed.

"Interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched towards the eastern region," the ministry's spokesperson said on the US social media company X's platform.

Separately, it was noted that two drones were destroyed east of Al-Kharj Governorate.

No details have been provided regarding the origin of the attacks or whether there were any casualties.



