Australia to deploy long-range military plane, missiles to Gulf amid Mideast tension

Australia will deploy a long-range military aircraft and missiles to the Gulf region, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that the move aims to help protect Australian citizens during the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Albanese said that Australia will send an E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft to the Gulf region to provide long-range reconnaissance and help secure airspace over the area.

"The Wedgetail will provide long-range reconnaissance capability, which will help to protect and secure the airspace above the Gulf. The Wedgetail and supporting Australian Defense Force personnel will be deployed for an initial four weeks in support of the collective self-defense of Gulf nations," he said.

The prime minister said the decision followed discussions with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as requests from regional partners.

He added that Australia also intends to provide advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to the UAE.

Albanese noted that the conflict in the Middle East has intensified over the past week, with several countries across the region facing missile and drone threats.

He said the UAE alone has intercepted more than 1,500 rockets and drones, warning that the attacks pose serious risks to civilian lives.

"There are more than 20,000 Australians living in the UAE and about 115,000 across the Middle East," Albanese said, adding that protecting Australians abroad remains the government's top priority.

However, he clarified that his government is not taking offensive action against Iran and will not deploy ground troops.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,250 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with sweeping barrages that have targeted US bases, diplomatic facilities and military personnel across the region as well as multiple Israeli cities.





