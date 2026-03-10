Israel says 2,339 injured admitted to hospitals since Iran war started

Israel said on Tuesday that a total of 2,339 injured people, including both civilians and soldiers, have been admitted to hospitals since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28.

The tally includes 95 people who are currently hospitalized, including one in critical condition, an Israeli Health Ministry statement said.

At least 191 injured people were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, the statement added.

Regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which has so far killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and injured over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.






