Head of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government congratulates Iran’s new supreme leader

Nechirvan Barzani, the head of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), on Tuesday congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, according to a KRG statement.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to you and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on your election as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Barzani said, wishing Khamenei success in his new post.

Barzani added that the Kurdish Region of Iraq "seeks to foster historical and friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, aiming for the mutual benefit of both nations and promoting peaceful coexistence throughout the entire region."

Mojtaba Khamenei was declared the successor of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after he was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike last week.

Regional escalations have flared since Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, and injuring over 10,000.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.