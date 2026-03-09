EU SAYS ISRAELS RESPONSE IN LEBANON HEAVY-HANDED, URGES HALT TO OPERATIONS

Israel's military response in Lebanon has been "heavy-handed," said the EU's top diplomat on Monday, calling for an immediate halt to Israel's operations.

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Hezbollah's decision to attack Israel in support of Iran "endangers the entire region" and risks turning Lebanon into another front in the broader conflict.

"Hezbollah must disarm and cease all actions against Israel," she added, arguing that Israel has the right to self-defense in line with international law.

"At the same time, Israel's response has been heavy-handed. Its retaliation is causing mass displacement and is further destabilizing a fragile situation. It risks drawing Lebanon and its people into a war that is not theirs, with severe humanitarian consequences," she said.

Kallas urged Israel to stop its operations in Lebanese territory and emphasized that Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

She warned that escalating hostilities could further destabilize an already fragile situation in the country and increase the risk of broader regional confrontation.

"Diplomacy and a return to the ceasefire offer the best chance of averting Lebanon from sliding into chaos," Kallas said.

Kallas called on all parties to respect international law, including international humanitarian law, and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

She also reaffirmed EU support for the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing that the safety and security of UN peacekeepers must be guaranteed.

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since March 2, amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.

The escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, to date killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.