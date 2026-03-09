Hezbollah clashes with Israeli forces in eastern Lebanon: Report

Clashes broke out early Monday in eastern Lebanon between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces after they landed by helicopter near the outskirts of Nabi Sheet village in Bekaa governorate, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The agency said the Israeli unit infiltrated the area from the Syrian side and landed on the heights of the eastern mountain range along the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar television reported that the group's fighters hit an Israeli military helicopter with gunfire during the clashes in the area.

Earlier Sunday, Hezbollah said it carried out seven attacks using rockets and drones targeting Israeli military sites, bases and troop gatherings while also repelling two attempted advances by Israeli forces.





