Israel restricts prayer at Ibrahimi Mosque on 3rd Friday of Ramadan

Israeli authorities allowed only about 60 worshippers to enter the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron to perform prayers on the third Friday of Ramadan, a Palestinian official said.

"Thousands of worshippers were expected to gather for prayer on this blessed day, but the occupation set a very small limit," said Mutaz Abu Sneineh, director of the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Abu Sneineh described the Israeli measures as "a dangerous precedent that violates freedom of worship and undermines Islamic religious rituals," adding that thousands of worshippers gathered at the mosque's gates but were not allowed to enter.

He said Israeli authorities permitted only between 50 and 60 worshippers to enter the mosque.

The restrictions are part of a broader policy aimed at asserting control over Islamic holy sites, similar to measures affecting Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Abu Sneineh said, adding that Palestinians remain committed to practicing their religious rituals despite the restrictions.

He also said the mosque, despite being a holy site for Muslims, has faced strict limitations for years. Israeli authorities restrict the number of worshippers allowed inside and prevent most people from entering, particularly during major religious occasions such as Ramadan, a policy he said tightens restrictions on freedom of worship.

Israel divided the Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994, allocating 63% of the site to Jews and 37% to Muslims after a settler carried out a massacre on Feb. 25 of that year, killing 29 Muslim worshippers.

The mosque is fully opened to Muslim worshippers only 10 days each year, including Fridays during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Decree), believed by Muslims to mark the first revelation of the Quran, the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays, the Night Journey and Ascension observance, the Prophet Muhammad's birthday and the Islamic New Year.

The Ibrahimi Mosque is located in the Old City of Hebron, an area under Israeli control.

