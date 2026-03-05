US-Israel Iran strikes spark global tensions, Turkey acts with NATO

The US and Israel attacks on Iran entered their sixth day, with over 150 cities, including Tehran, reporting massive explosions and rising civilian casualties. Iran's Health Ministry confirmed 1,045 civilians killed. Strategic sites in eastern Tehran were targeted, triggering shockwaves that shattered windows, while Iranian air defenses engaged.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched retaliatory strikes with missiles and drones against Israeli and US positions, including Ben Gurion Airport. Israel deployed its Iron Dome system to intercept incoming Iranian missiles.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Sur-Nakura road, Trablusşam's el-Bedavi Refugee Camp, and southern Beirut suburbs, killing at least five civilians.

Off the coast of Sri Lanka, an Iranian warship was sunk in a submarine attack; 87 bodies were recovered and 32 sailors rescued. Rising tensions in the Middle East have disrupted energy markets, with oil prices spiking and global logistics impacted. Some Gulf countries evacuated personnel, including US embassy staff in Doha, Qatar.

Turkey intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles entering its airspace. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey, in close coordination with NATO allies, is taking all necessary measures to secure borders and prevent further incidents.

In Europe, Spain blocked US use of its bases for Iranian operations. US President Donald Trump threatened to halt trade with Spain, while Germany backed Spain and emphasized EU unity.